Germany: Victims of fatal train attack identified as 2 teens

BERLIN (AP) — Police and prosecutors are investigating possible motives for a knife attack on a train in northern Germany that killed two teenagers and wounded seven other passengers. A 33-year-old man who was identified as a stateless Palestinian who came to Germany in 2014 is in police custody for the Wednesday on a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg. Authorities say a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man died of their wounds. German news agency dpa reported on Thursday that other passengers overwhelmed the suspect. German newspapers Bild and Welt reported that his criminal record included convictions for sexual assault, dangerous bodily harm, abuse of credit cards and shoplifting.

