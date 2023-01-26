Haitian police rebels protest gang killings of officers

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Disgruntled rebel police officers are protesting in the streets of Haiti’s capital, blocking roads and shooting guns into the air. They’re outraged by a slew of killings of police by Haitian gangs. Haitian National Police say the gangs have killed at least 10 officers in the last week. It’s just the latest example of escalating violence in the Caribbean nation, which has been gripped by gang wars and political chaos following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. His unelected successor and now a U.N. envoy have called for outside military intervention, but no country has been willing to send troops into such an unstable situation.

PIERRE RICHARD LUXAMA and MEGAN JANETSKY The Associated Press

