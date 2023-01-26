In Denmark, teenager charged for joining white supremacists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 16-year-old in Denmark has been charged with joining an international neo-Nazi group and having tried to recruit another person to the group, which Danish authorities described as a terrorist group. The teenager, who was not identified, was also accused of sharing militant extremist material as well as bomb and weapons manuals. A prosecutor said Thursday that authorities believe the teenager assumed a leadership role in the Feuerkrieg Division which has been advocating for a race war and promotes some of the most extreme views of the white supremacist movement.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.