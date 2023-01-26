Nobel laureate wants more to help probe Russian war crimes

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Ukrainian human rights lawyer who shared last year’s Nobel Peace Prize is calling for more international investigative and legal help to deal with the staggering amount of war crimes cases since Russia invaded its neighbor almost a year ago. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties told a session of the 46-nation Council of Europe on Thursday that Ukraine had documented some 31,000 cases of potential war crimes since the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion. But she says the glut of work the process entailed left the legal system unable to properly deal with most of them. Matviichuk said, “The war has turned people into numbers.”

