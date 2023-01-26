SAP to cut up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, mulls Qualtrics sale
BERLIN (AP) — Germany-based software company SAP says it’s cutting up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce. The announcement on Thursday came as the company reported a sharp drop in profits and amid a broader wave of technology industry job cuts. Google, Amazon, Microsoft and other tech giants announced mass layoffs in recent weeks. SAP said its full-year profits fell 68% in 2022 compared to the previous year, to 1.71 billion euros. The company says it’s also exploring the sale of business software provider Qualtrics four years after it purchased the company.