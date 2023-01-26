Trump’s return to Facebook could be major fundraising boost
By JILL COLVIN and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Meta’s decision to soon reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook account comes at a critical moment as the former president tries to gain momentum in what has been widely derided as a lackluster start to his third bid for the White House. Trump’s return would allow him to start sharing messages with his 34 million followers, but for the former president, Facebook is mostly about money. The site became a crucial source of funds for Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and Wednesday’s decision is seen as a boon for the campaign’s efforts to fundraise, collect emails and identify voters.