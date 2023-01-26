U.S. sanctions Paraguay VP, former president for corruption

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The United States is sanctioning Paraguay’s former President Horacio Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno. The U.S. Treasury Department is blocking them from using the U.S. financial system. It accuses them of widespread corruption schemes and ties to members of Hezbollah, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist organization. Both men have denied the allegations. Velázquez said he has no ties to Hezbollah or any other terror group, and has no plans to resign because he was elected by the Paraguayan people.

