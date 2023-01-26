US expands sanctions on Russia’s ‘brutal’ Wagner Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. The Treasury and State departments announced the move in coordinated statements on Thursday that target dozens of Wagner Group affiliates. The sanctions freeze any assets those identified may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from conducting business with them. The announcements re-designate the Wagner Group, which is owned by a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a “significant transnational criminal organization.” The firm had already been identified as such but the re-designations expand the sanctions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.