Wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall to publish memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel correspondent who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine has a memoir coming out next month. HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Benjamin Hall’s “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Come Home” will be released March 14, the one-year anniversary of the Russian bombing in Kiev, which left Hall hospitalized and killed two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall was evacuated to Poland and spent months in recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.