Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

The world is trying to switch from electricity produced by burning fossil fuels to cleaner wind and solar power, but some people have worried that there aren’t enough rare earth minerals to make the green electricity switch. A new study Friday finds that the planet has enough of the 17 different types of materials needed, but will have to ramp up mining. Scientists say it will add a bit to pollution, but be offset by savings in getting rid of dirty power plants. The study doesn’t look at minerals, like lithium, for batteries or cars. That’s a tougher issue that will be studied next.

