Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye

Tyre Nichols was killed by police in Memphis after they pulled him over Jan. 7. Video of the incident is to be released to the public on Friday. Family and friends remember Nichols as a generous, lovable man who worked hard to be a good father to his 4-year-old son. He was passionate about photography and telling people’s stories through images on his website. He also loved photographing sunsets. He was an avid skateboarder and hailed from Sacramento, California. He got stuck in Memphis during the pandemic, but didn’t mind because he was with his mother. They were close, and she says she’s still in shock she won’t walk through her door anymore. Family lawyers and officials say the video will show a savage attack.

