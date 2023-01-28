Arizona Republicans pick former Trump official to lead party

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans have selected former state treasurer and Donald Trump aide Jeff DeWit to be the party’s next chairman. Republicans on Saturday turned to a familiar face with relationships across the fractured party after its worst Arizona election in decades. DeWit replaces firebrand Trump ally Kelli Ward. Ward helped the former president in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and was a vocal proponent of his false claim that the election results were fraudulent. Meanwhile, Arizona Democrats elected union official Yolanda Bejarano to be the party’s chair heading into the 2024 election.

