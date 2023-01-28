Climate activists block main road into The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of climate activists have blocked one of the main roads into The Hague, defying attempts to prevent their protest that have sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate. The protesters, many waving colored flags with the symbol of environmental group Extinction Rebellion, and one holding a sign saying, in Dutch, “This is a dead end road,” gathered on the A12 road near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament on Saturday. Police and hundreds more demonstrators looked on. Earlier this week six Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities on suspicion of sedition linked to calls to stage the protest. A judge on Friday upheld an order banning another activist from the area for 90 days.

