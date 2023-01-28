Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s efforts to ride the advantages of incumbency to reelection this year were on display in his most recent news conference. He touted the state’s newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. A dozen Republicans are competing for a shot at trying to unseat Beshear. The Democratic governor’s approval ratings remain high despite steady criticism from the other side. He’s trying to fend off attacks by offering a steady dose of optimism. But he’ll also will have plenty of money to fight back.

