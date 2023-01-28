Officials: 6 die, 3 injured in crash in upstate New York

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Six people are dead after an express bus and a freight truck collided in upstate New York. Three others are in the hospital, including one in critical condition. Officials say the accident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on State Highway 37 near the town of Louisville, which is located at the border with Canada. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, and might have crashed head-on. State Police provided few details on the cause of the accident and said they were continuing to investigate.

