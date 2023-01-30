Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee is set to hear testimony from former Twitter employees involved in the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The committee confirmed Monday that the former Twitter employees will testify at a hearing next week. It will be the first time the three former executives will speak publicly about the company’s decision to block a New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s laptop in the weeks before the 2020 election. Republicans have said the story was suppressed for political reasons, though no evidence has been released thus far that has supported that claim.

