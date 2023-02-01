Armed man shot inside Target got rifle 4 days earlier

Police say the man who was fatally shot by police after entering a Target store in Omaha, Nebraska, armed with an AR-15-style rifle had obtained the weapon just four days earlier at a sporting goods store. No one else was hurt. Court records show that the man, identified by police as 32-year-old Joseph Jones, of suburban Omaha, had no prior felony convictions in Douglas County, where Omaha is located. He entered the store around noon Tuesday, where police said he fired several rounds, sending shoppers and workers scrambling for exits and cowering in bathroom stalls.

