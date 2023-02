MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published Jan. 31, 2023, about the state’s aiding and abetting case against former Minneapolis Officer Tou Thao, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the judge has 90 days to rule and issue a sentence. The judge has 90 days to rule on Thao’s guilt in connection with George Floyd’s killing. If he finds Thao guilty, he would order a presentence investigation and a sentencing hearing would be scheduled.

