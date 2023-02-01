Defense decries publicity in trial over deadly Houston raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a former Houston police officer charged with murder in connection with a deadly drug raid three years ago are decrying publicity in the case. They’re also suggesting newly discovered evidence could undermine prosecutors’ claims that the couple who lived at the raided home were unfairly targeted. During a Wednesday court hearing, prosecutors reiterated that the pair were not drug dealers. They said former Officer Gerald Goines’ actions were part of a long history of misconduct. Goines faces two murder charges as well as other counts in state and federal court. Husband and wife Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas died in the 2019 raid.

