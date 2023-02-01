Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette charged with DUI

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette has been arrested in South Florida while driving home from a bar in his golf cart. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Brunette was pulled over early Wednesday morning in the Deerfield Beach area, north of Fort Lauderdale. He was charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of disobeying a stop or yield sign. Brunette was released later Wednesday on $500 bond. Brunette is in his first season as associate coach of the Devils. He was interim coach of the Florida Panthers last season after taking over when Joel Quenneville resigned for his connection to a 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse scandal.

