Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago. The rookie who has played in just one game this season was on the inactive list in Philadelphia’s NFC title game victory on Sunday. Authorities said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Sills earlier this week. Court records don’t list an attorney for Sills. The team says it’s gathering information. The rookie is due in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

