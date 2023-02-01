Ex-ABC journalist charged in child sexual exploitation case

Federal authorities say a well-known former investigative journalist for ABC News has been arrested on a charge of “transporting” images depicting the sexual abuse of children. James Gordon Meek was arrested on Tuesday. According to court papers, investigators found images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on electronic devices taken from his home during a search in April. Authorities also discovered multiple conversations in which “participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children.” An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Meek. Meek joined ABC’s Washington bureau as an investigative producer in 2013. He resigned last year.

