Finland approves changes to transgender laws, cuts red tape

HELSINKI (AP) — Lawmakers in Finland have approved amendments that will make it substantially easier for people to change their legally recognized gender in the Nordic country. The amendments also abolish a provision that required transgender people to provide a medical certificate proving they were infertile or sterilized before the government would recognize their gender identity. That part of the existing law was intended to keep transgender individuals from having children. Finland’s 200-seat parliament voted 113-69 on Wednesday in favor of making the changes, which are expected to take effect as soon as possible. ll allows transgender individuals who are 18 or older in Finland to legally change their genders by self-declaration without a psychiatric assessment and medical certificate.

