Greece: 2nd airman found dead after fighter jet crash

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Air Force rescuers have located the body of a second airman missing in a deadly training accident in southwestern Greece. The two-seater F-4E Phantom II crashed in the sea Monday and the body of the co-pilot was located shortly afterward. A search for the 31-year-old pilot had continued for two more days, involving helicopters, patrol boats, navy divers and an unmanned submersible. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday’s discovery of the second airman’s body “compounded our national grief.”

