Published 2:16 PM

Hundreds show for Nebraska ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban hearing

By MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of people have crowded the halls of the Nebraska state Capitol for a committee hearing on a so-called heartbeat bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women even know they’re pregnant. The bill would ban abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. Lawmakers opposed to the ban have already attempted to throw up roadblocks to thwart the measure. Several attended a protest held in the Capitol rotunda just before Wednesday’s hearing that drew around 300 people opposed to the ban, including medical professionals and clergy.

Associated Press

