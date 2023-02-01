Hungary FM: Sweden should ‘act differently’ to join NATO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says the Swedish government should “act differently” if it wants to gain Turkish support for its NATO membership bid. Speaking at a news conference in Hungary’s capital Tuesday, Peter Szijjarto condemned a recent Quran-burning protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm as “unacceptable,” and said that Sweden should “act differently than that” if they’re to clinch Turkey’s backing. The comments came after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said Turkey is in favor of NATO enlargement, but that it cannot ratify Sweden’s accession bid over what he said were insufficient efforts to crack down on groups Ankara considers to be terrorists.

