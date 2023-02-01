Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has asked the Justice Department to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019. The request was made in a letter Wednesday. In a separate letter, Hunter Biden’s attorneys have also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson to retract and apologize for what they say are false and defamatory claims made about him on-air. The request for a criminal inquiry comes comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department.

