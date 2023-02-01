Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes after a fall storm caused serious erosion can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline over the past decade. But North Wildwood will not be allowed to build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves following a judge’s ruling Wednesday. The city already defied the state Department of Environmental Protection and made emergency repairs to its beach in October after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by, chewing huge chunks out of the dunes. The judge also ordered the city to reapply for permission to do emergency beach repairs.

