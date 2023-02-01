Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes public service in speech

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is emphasizing his commitment to service in his first State of the State speech. He highlighted on Wednesday his proposal to create a service year program for high school graduates that he says will be the first of its kind in the nation. Moore is proposing to create a new Department of Service and Civic Innovation to run a voluntary service year program for high school graduates to better prepare them for college and careers. The governor has set aside $18 million in his budget plan for the initiative. The new governor says he wants to promote service as “a state ideal.”

