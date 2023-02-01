Mother of slain 13-year-old says shooting was unnecessary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed while breaking into parked cars in Washington says she wants “justice for my child.” London Blake claims the resident who shot her son Karon on Jan. 7 set the violence in motion by opening fire when he was not under any threat. Police this week charged city employee Jason Lewis with second-degree murder while armed. The arrest warrant acknowledges that Karon Blake was part of a group of youths apparently robbing parked cars, and that Blake ran straight at Lewis before he opened fire. The charges don’t hinge directly on the shots that killed Blake, but rather on an earlier gunshot that Lewis didn’t mention in his initial statement to police.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.