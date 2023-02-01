Mother of slain 13-year-old says shooting was unnecessary
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed while breaking into parked cars in Washington says she wants “justice for my child.” London Blake claims the resident who shot her son Karon on Jan. 7 set the violence in motion by opening fire when he was not under any threat. Police this week charged city employee Jason Lewis with second-degree murder while armed. The arrest warrant acknowledges that Karon Blake was part of a group of youths apparently robbing parked cars, and that Blake ran straight at Lewis before he opened fire. The charges don’t hinge directly on the shots that killed Blake, but rather on an earlier gunshot that Lewis didn’t mention in his initial statement to police.