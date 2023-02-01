Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others

WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed man shot three people, killing one, in a Wednesday morning rampage in the nation’s capital that started on a city bus and ended in a Metro tunnel after passengers attacked and disarmed him. Authorities were still piecing together the chaotic series of events that left two people with gunshot wounds to the leg and a Metro employee shot dead. The shooter is in police custody and has not been publicly identified. Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict praised the “heroic actions of our citizens, our community, to disarm this shooter.” The violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a weapon on a city bus near the Potomac Avenue Metro stop.

