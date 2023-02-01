Past defeats on police reform bedevil newly divided Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The release of footage showing Memphis, Tennessee, police officers violently beating Tyre Nichols has renewed calls for Congress to pass police reform legislation. The pressure to act comes nearly two years after negotiations broke down along partisan lines, pushing the issue of police brutality to the back of the line of legislative priorities. It underscores again how Congress often fails to deliver solutions even when there is broad agreement on the source of the problem. Nichols’ parents are expected to attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week in an attempt to push for action from Washington.

