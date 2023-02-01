Power outage blacks out terminals at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Power was briefly knocked out at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, leaving many passengers at one of the world’s busiest airports in the dark and halting security checks. The airport announced at about 2:30 p.m. that most terminals were without electricity, although the airfield was operating normally. However, security checks were stopped and some departing flights were affected because of lack of power to the jet bridges people use to board the plane. Power was restored to most terminals shortly after 3 p.m. It’s unclear how many flights were affected but an airport website noted about three dozens delayed flights during that time period. The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately clear.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.