Second jury finds Wisconsin man guilty in wife’s slaying

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury has found a Wisconsin man guilty in a second trial for killing his wife with antifreeze and by suffocation in 1998. The verdict of first-degree intentional homicide against 63-year-old Mark Jensen was announced Wednesday in a Kenosha County courtroom. Jensen first was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of Julie Jensen inside their Pleasant Prairie home. Prosecutors alleged he began poisoning her with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with a sleeping medication and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period. Jensen had maintained his innocence, with his attorneys arguing that Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.