AP National News
By
Published 5:44 AM

Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

KTVZ

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 60-year man is dead following a brawl among spectators at a middle school basketball game in the town of Alburgh. Police were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a large fight involving spectators during a boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had  left. Police say 60-year-old Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy is being conducted, and his death is being investigated.

Associated Press

