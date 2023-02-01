Teen gets 10 years for house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — One of three teens accused of starting a fire that killed five immigrants from Senegal in 2020 at a Denver home has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars — three years in juvenile detention followed by seven years in prison. The punishment for 17-year-old Dillon Siebert came over the objections of victims’ families and representatives of the Senegalese community during an emotional day in court. A man who lost his wife and his baby daughter he never met told the judge his life “doesn’t make sense anymore.” Investigators say the teens targeted the home out of revenge because one of them mistakenly traced his stolen iPhone to the home.

