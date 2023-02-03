Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to visit at least 20 states next week to discuss his economic agenda after his Tuesday night address to Congress. The White House announced the travel plan Friday. Biden is expected to devote much of his second State of the Union address to highlighting his efforts to promote job growth, combat inflation and rebuild the nation’s infrastructure as he gears up for an expected run for reelection. After the speech, the president, vice president, and members of the Cabinet will hold over 30 events in two days to drive the message home.

