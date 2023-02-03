Family of Minneapolis man killed in no-knock raid sues city

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of Amir Locke, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer when a SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant one year ago, are suing the city and the officer. They’re alleging he was “gunned down in cold blood” in violation of his constitutional rights. The 22-year-old Locke, who was Black, was sleeping on a couch in his cousin’s apartment when authorities entered without knocking as part of an investigation into a homicide in which Locke was not a suspect. Body camera video shows Locke holding a gun before he was shot. Prosecutors declined to charge any of the officers.

