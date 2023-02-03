Husband and wife get decade in prison for terror support

NEW YORK (AP) — A husband-wife militant duo will spend about a decade in prison after each of them pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization. James Bradley was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison. His wife Arwa Muthana was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. The sentencings in Manhattan federal court occurred after they pleaded guilty in September, admitting that they are Islamic State group supporters who tried to go to the Middle East to fight for the organization. Prosecutors say Bradley had expressed interest in conducting a terror attack against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

