Man charged in Tennessee jogger’s death pleads not guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The man charged with raping and killing a Tennessee kindergarten teacher during a pre-dawn run in Memphis last year has pleaded not guilty. The Daily Memphian reports Cleotha Henderson was indicted last week on charges that include first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The first-degree murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison or 60 calendar years. However, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has indicated it may seek an enhanced sentence of life without parole or the death penalty. At his arraignment Friday, Henderson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

