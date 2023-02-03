Officers kill man in S. Carolina after he stabs police dog

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Officers in South Carolina have shot and killed a man who stabbed a police dog during a raid on a home. Investigators say Spartanburg County deputies went to the home Thursday night to serve arrest warrants. Authorities say 39-year-old Darius Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and locked himself in a bedroom. They say officers broke the door down and sent in the dog after Holcomb didn’t come out even when tear gas was shot into the room. He is said to have begun stabbing the dog, and at least one deputy shot him. Holcomb died soon after. The dog is expected to survive. Deputies say they don’t have any information on the warrants or whether Holcomb was the person wanted.

