Ohio train derailment causes causes fire, home evacuations

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A train has derailed in an Ohio town near the Pennsylvania border and caused a large fire followed by orders for area residents to evacuate their homes Friday night. A post around 11 p.m. on the East Palestine, Ohio, city Facebook page says an evacuation order was issued for an area 1 mile from the James Street crossing, with shelter available at East Palestine High School. There were no immediate reports of casualties. KDKA-TV reports the cause of the derailment and the train’s cargo were not immediately known. The station’s Twitter page shows video of police driving along a street and using a loudspeaker to ask residents to evacuate.

