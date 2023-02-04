Teenage girl killed by shark while jet skiing in Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Police in Western Australia say a teenage girl was killed in a suspected shark attack in Perth after she jumped from her jet ski. Police say the 16-year-old was pulled from the Swan River with critical injuries. Emergency personnel provided medical assistance to her at the scene but she died. Police say the victim was with her friends on jet skis. There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and she jumped in the water to swim near the dolphins. A police inspector says the Department of Fisheries had advised him it was unusual for a shark to be so far down the river, which flows through Perth into the Indian Ocean.

