ABC’s ‘Not Dead Yet’ is a comedy with a weekly ghost story
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — While TV writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor were winding down the emotional roller coaster series “This Is Us,” they had another project waiting to soar — one with ghosts. Their new “Not Dead Yet,” about a newspaper obituary writer haunted by the subjects she is writing about, lands on ABC less than a year after viewers bid goodbye to “This Is Us” characters Randall, Kate and Kevin. In “Not Dead Yet,” Gina Rodriguez plays a reporter who returns to her California newspaper 10 years after she quit to follow a love interest to London. She lands on the obituary desk and is visited by ghosts every week.