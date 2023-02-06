Fire engulfs Chicago-area warehouse; smoke seen for miles

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire swept through a large commercial warehouse in suburban Chicago, producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles. The morning fire occurred in Chicago Heights at Morgan Li, a maker of fixtures, furniture and graphics. City spokesman David Ormsby says the fire was finally put out around noon. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Morgan Li announced a year ago that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property. It says it will do everything it can to rebuild. Morgan Li has four other manufacturing sites.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.