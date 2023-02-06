What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

NEW YORK (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Turkey has caused widespread damage across the region. Scientists say Monday’s epicenter was in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria. Thousands were killed in Turkey and Syria. More than a dozen significant aftershocks were recorded and shaking is expected to continue for weeks. The earthquake was a strike-slip quake, in which two tectonic plates grind past each other horizontally. It occurred in a seismically active zone known as the East Anatolia fault zone, near populated areas. Building collapses were reported in cities including Diyarbakir, Turkey, and Aleppo, Syria.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.