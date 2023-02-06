Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:19 AM

2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid

KTVZ

By LEA SKENE and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman has been accused of conspiring with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area. The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, is the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn electrical infrastructure could be a target for domestic terrorists. She has been accused of conspiring with Brandon Russell to disable the power grid by shooting out substations. A criminal complaint unsealed Monday says she wanted to “completely destroy this whole city.” It wasn’t clear whether the defendants had lawyers to could speak on their behalf.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content