22 people killed in bus, car collision in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a speeding bus has collided with a car and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 22 passengers and injuring 12 others. The bus was traveling to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from the Ghizer district in the north on Tuesday when the accident happened near Shatial village. An area police chief said rescuers transferred the dead and injured to a hospital, where some of them were listed in critical condition. Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws.

