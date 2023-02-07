Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:48 AM

3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot

KTVZ

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.

“The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident,” state police said on Twitter. “The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have determined a motive.”

The victims were Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale.

The bodies were found Feb. 2 in Highland Park, near Detroit, nearly two weeks after the men were last seen. At least two of them were supposed to rap on Jan. 21 at a club called Lounge 31, but the event was canceled.

“It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds,” state police said.

Kelly, Givens and Wicker met while in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state Corrections Department.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content