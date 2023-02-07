After school fight, Vermont governor presses for civility
By WILSON RING
Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the idea that a brawl would break out between adults at a middle school basketball game is a symptom of a broader problem in society. The comments Scott made Tuesday were in response to a fight Jan. 31 during a middle-school basketball game in the northwestern Vermont town of Alburgh. After the event one of the participants died, although it is unclear if the fight led to the man’s death. Speaking at his regular news conference, Scott says the country is constantly being divided into camps, whether it’s politics, religion, race, or social issues where everything “has turned into us versus them.”